Banned biker's wild ride clocks 170km/h on highway

SPEEDSTER: Jakob Sakowski (RIGHT) was caught at 170km/h on a motorbike along Ipswich Motorway when disqualified. Ross Irby

SPURRED on by a pillion passenger, disqualified driver Jakob Sakowski reached speeds of 170km/h on the Ipswich Motorway.

In his high-speed ride the muffler shop owner was seen weaving in and out of traffic, sometimes using the emergency lane to pass. He also went through a red light after leaving the motorway.

Despite his brief stop for police who pursued him with lights and sirens, Sakowski sped off as the officers stepped out of the car.

The 22-year-old was not jailed but given a stern rebuke by Ipswich Magistrate Andy Cridland.

Jakob Dylan Sakowski pleaded guilty to a series of charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle; driving while disqualified by court order; failing to remain at a place for police; and driving when a drug was present in his system.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the offences occurred soon after 10pm on January 20 when Sakowski, carrying a pillion passenger, rode a motorcycle westbound on the motorway between Wacol and Dinmore.

Mr Ballard said the most serious offence was the dangerous operation, involving speeds of 170km/h in a 100 zone.

"He had a passenger on the back. It was not designed or classified to carry a passenger," Mr Ballard said.

"His traffic history is four pages long. For a person aged 22 that is not insignificant and made up of a number of speeding offences.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly conceded Sakowski's traffic history was not enviable.

"His pillion passenger encouraged him to go. He accelerated quickly," Mr Kelly said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced Sakowski to 18 months probation.

He was disqualified for 2 ½ years, with Mr Cridland leaving him with a warning: "If you are caught driving you are going to prison."