Banks cut drought-hit regions some slack

THE Big Four banks are planning to give small businesses in drought-declared areas a holiday from credit card and mortgage repayments.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today reveal a new Morrison Government Drought Finance Taskforce with the banks and the National Farmers' Federation that will also fast-track infrastructure projects and grants for struggling towns.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said that like farmers, small businesses in rural and regional towns were too at the mercy of drought.

Banks will provide real-time data to show spikes in defaults or mortgage stress, which will allow the Government to help provide financial life support for business and towns.

While banks already pause credit card and mortgage repayments for farmers in drought-declared areas - about 60 per cent of Queensland is in drought - it is understood this could be extended to mum-and-dad businesses.

The Government is ramping up its efforts amid the Weather Bureau's recent projection that most of mainland Australia was likely to be drier than average. Drought-affected areas are less likely to see significant respite in the coming months.

Drought Envoy Barnaby Joyce said bank interest rates were still too high.

"Even after it rains (banks need to know) there's no cash flow until you can turn grass into protein or paddock into grain,'' Mr Joyce said.

He said the Government's Regional Investment Corporation was also open to farmers who needed concessional loans but there needed to be help for contractors working in drought areas.

Mr Frydenberg, who will chair the taskforce, said it would help keep local economies strong and help relieve stress for families.