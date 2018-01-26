Menu
Bankcard to blame for five fuel drive-offs in five weeks

by Ross Irby

HE'D drive into a service station and pump petrol into his Holden Commodore but when his bankcard wouldn't deliver cash to pay the bill Sauaga Tai'i would drive away.

And did not return to pay.

Tai'i did five petrol drive-offs in five weeks that left $175 unpaid at service stations in Redbank Plains, Silkstone, Collingwood Park, Wacol, and Annerley, in police facts before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Tai'i, 37, pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing petrol on five days between September 6 and October 17 last year. And guilty to contravening a police identification requirement.

The police prosecutor told the court Tai'i tried to pay with his bankcard on September 6 at Collingwood Park but it did not work, then forgotten to return and pay the $30.04.

The next day at Silkstone  Tai'i pumped $40 worth of petrol then went and told the attendant that he was unable to pay as his wife had the bankcard.

And on October 1 his card declined when he went to pay a $35 petrol bill in Wacol. He did not return to pay.

In another incident police said Tai'i went to a Redbank Plains service station on October 17 and pumped $30.01 worth of fuel then went inside and purchased a Rockstar energy drink and packet of Skittles (sweets), but denied to the attendant that he purchased fuel.

His lawyer told the court that Tai'i had now gone around and paid the fuel bills.

His sentence was adjourned part-heard by magistrate Louisa Pink until February 2 to allow documented receipts to be produced.

