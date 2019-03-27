Bank unveils new digital branch at shopping centre

Customers can deposit cash into their bank accounts at any time of the day at the new ANZ Bank at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

CUSTOMERS can deposit cash into their accounts any time of the day at the new ANZ Bank branch at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

After undergoing a two month refurbishment, the bank officially reopened this morning.

ANZ Riverlink manager Landily Kao said the upgrades were necessary to bring in new banking technology.

"This is what we call a digital branch. There's a lot of facilities where customers can do self service banking transactions," he said.

"We have a 24 hour lobby where customers can make deposits in their own time, instead of waiting for us to open at 9.30am every day. It's a much more convenient way of banking.

"But when customers do come in when we are open, they will still be greeted by a bank representative who will be able to point them in the right direction for their banking needs.

"We also have a much better layout than the original branch. It's more open plan."

To mark the occasion, the bank's youngest customer, Anna Franklin, helped with the ribbon cutting.

ANZ has been at Riverlink since 2009 and has 11 employees.

It is one of three ANZ Banks in Ipswich, with branches also at Redbank Plaza and Orion Springfield Central.