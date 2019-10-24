Bank tunes in to needs of anxious families with TV donation

FAMILY members awaiting their loved ones to return from surgery and appointments can now enjoy TV entertainment to soothe their minds thanks to a donation to Ipswich Hospital orthopaedics ward.

Bendigo Bank generously donated the television after it vacated its Ipswich Mall offices.

Bendigo Bank Ipswich Central branch manager Michael Anderson said he was happy to update the waiting room.

"The television wasn't necessary for us anymore, and we didn't want it to go into storage or be thrown away," he said.

"A television is presumably welcome anywhere, but I think it has a bigger benefit being here.

"It's important to support the community. If we support the community we are in, the community continues to benefit and grow, and that is good for everyone."

Ipswich Hospital nurse unit manager Katie Auld said it would make a world of difference to those anxiously waiting for loved ones.

"Where the television is going in the waiting room is where families are waiting for their family members, so I think for them, it provides a distraction and something to do as they wait," she said.

"It's been a long time coming to update this waiting room, so we are really appreciative of the support from Bendigo Bank, and we are really happy to accept their donation."

Bendigo Bank also donated filing cabinets, dining tables and chairs to Ipswich Connect and Ipswich Community Youth Service and a fridge to another organisation that can't be named.