Bendigo Bank is closing two Ipswich branches and opening a new one in Redbank.
Bank to close Ipswich branches but will open new one

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Nov 2020 2:30 PM
BENDIGO Bank will open a new branch in Redbank Plains after making the call to close two others in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs due to “evolving customer habits”.

Its Springfield branch has closed as of Friday and the Redbank branch will shut on November 20.

All staff at the two branches will be redeployed to other sites.

The new branch, which will be located in Town Square shopping centre in Redbank Plains, will open its doors on November 24.

It will be open for business Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm.

A Bendigo Bank spokesperson said the decision had been made after a recent review into transaction activity and visitor numbers.

“And taking the close proximity of several nearby branches into consideration, Bendigo Bank has decided to consolidate the operations of both its Redbank and Springfield branches and open a new branch at Redbank Plains,” they said.

“From 30 October 2020, all account holders at Springfield Bendigo Bank can continue to access face-to-face banking at Redbank Bendigo Bank.

“An ATM will also continue to be available at Springfield to provide convenient access to cash.

“Alternatively, customers can continue to transact as normal at any other Bendigo Bank branch or ATM, via internet banking, our mobile app or on 1300 BENDIGO (1300 236 344).”

