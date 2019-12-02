Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bendigo Bank are taking part in the QT Adopt-A-Family Appeal. Branch manager Michael Anderson, Kimmi Range and Jasmine Gnech.
Bendigo Bank are taking part in the QT Adopt-A-Family Appeal. Branch manager Michael Anderson, Kimmi Range and Jasmine Gnech.
News

Bank staff help 15 vulnerable families through appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF from Bendigo Bank are ensuring 15 needy families will have a wonderful Christmas this year after generously signing up to help with the Queensland Times’ for the Adopt-A-Family appeal.

Staff from nine branches across Ipswich and Brisbane’s western suburbs, as well as a department in the bank’s head office, have been collecting non-perishable food items and toys for their hampers, which will be delivered to their ‘adopted’ families just in time for the holidays.

Bendigo Bank have been involved in the Adopt-A-Family appeal for the past 14 years.

Jasmine Gnech said the bank was proud to support a worthy cause.

“We are passionate about supporting local communities and are very proud that we have the opportunity to make Christmas a little easier for our ‘adopted’ families again this year,” she said.

“I love that I am part of an organisation that support staff to be involved in things we are passionate about. Every year I look forward to purchasing special items that I know will make someone’s day magical.”

Customers who drop in to Bendigo branches at Ipswich Central, Yamanto, Brassall, Booval, Rosewood, Springfield, Redbank, Boonah or Mt Ommaney will also be able to drop off donations to help boost the hampers until December 10.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime A Queensland father has been busted hiding up to $28,000 of ice in baby nappies and formula tins - at his home where six children lived.

        Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        premium_icon Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        News They raised a significant sum with the help of the community.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        premium_icon Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        Sport WITH the concentrated attention on Ipswich-bred winner Ash Barty, it’s another...

        • 2nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        premium_icon Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        Crime The 46-year-old will face court in the new year.