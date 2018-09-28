Bank robber's cop killing shook city in the 1930s

LOOKING BACK: Bob Crust (inset) remembers his uncle Arthur Crust (pictured below) who was shot in the line of duty in Brisbane in 1935. The city was shut down for procession on the day of his funeral.

LOOKING BACK: Bob Crust (inset) remembers his uncle Arthur Crust (pictured below) who was shot in the line of duty in Brisbane in 1935. The city was shut down for procession on the day of his funeral. Rob Williams

POLICE Remembrance Day holds special meaning for Ipswich's Crust family, who lost one of their own in a tragedy that shook Brisbane all the way back in the 1930s.

Arthur Crust was a motorcycle policeman in the state's capital when he was shot and killed while pursuing a bank robber.

His death in the line of duty on June 28, 1935, was followed by yet another family tragedy, with his and widow Gladys' son Thomas dying in a drowning incident aged just 7.

Arthur's death was marked with a procession through the streets of Brisbane and the officer was buried with full police honours.

His widow went on to marry one of his brothers, Robert, and their son, also named Robert, now lives in Ipswich with his family.

Although the family only has a few modest physical reminders of that time, Robert's daughter Maureen said she'd been told the story of her great uncle from a young age.

"We've known about it for quite some time," she said.

"It is a bit weird knowing someone in your family was shot by a bank robber."