Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNEXPECTED: Customers have been left scratching their heads over the temporary closure of Bendigo Bank's Booval branch.
UNEXPECTED: Customers have been left scratching their heads over the temporary closure of Bendigo Bank's Booval branch. Darren Hallesy
News

Bank promises to reopen branch

Andrew Korner
by
7th Jan 2019 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BENDIGO Bank customers have been left scratching their heads following the sudden, unexplained shut-down of the Booval branch.

The branch only recently relocated to the opposite side of Brisbane Rd, in a bid to offer easier access to customers.

In a statement released to The Queensland Times yesterday, a Bendigo Bank spokesperson confirmed the Booval branch's closure was only temporary and there were plans to reopen soon.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an explanation for the reason behind the closure.

"Bendigo Bank's Booval branch is temporarily closed due to events outside our control,” the spokesperson said.

"We are planning to reopen shortly and remain committed to Booval and the wider community.

"Customers can continue to do their banking at four nearby Bendigo Bank locations - Redbank, Yamanto, Ipswich City Mall and Ipswich Brassall.”

bendigo bank booval branch closure
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Trio faces court after four stick-ups in one weekend

    premium_icon Trio faces court after four stick-ups in one weekend

    Crime THREE MEN have appeared before court in relation to a string of robbery offences across Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan.

    Stockman signs up for shot at seat of Wright

    premium_icon Stockman signs up for shot at seat of Wright

    Politics He promised to also be the voice for farmers in the electorate

    Council backs moves to fix ageing highway

    premium_icon Council backs moves to fix ageing highway

    Council News Population, tourism boom brings 6% increase in traffic volumes

    $40 spend is all you need to catch bull sharks here

    premium_icon $40 spend is all you need to catch bull sharks here

    Fishing All you need is some cheap fishing gear to reel them in

    Local Partners