Bank promises to reopen branch

UNEXPECTED: Customers have been left scratching their heads over the temporary closure of Bendigo Bank's Booval branch.

UNEXPECTED: Customers have been left scratching their heads over the temporary closure of Bendigo Bank's Booval branch. Darren Hallesy

BENDIGO Bank customers have been left scratching their heads following the sudden, unexplained shut-down of the Booval branch.

The branch only recently relocated to the opposite side of Brisbane Rd, in a bid to offer easier access to customers.

In a statement released to The Queensland Times yesterday, a Bendigo Bank spokesperson confirmed the Booval branch's closure was only temporary and there were plans to reopen soon.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an explanation for the reason behind the closure.

"Bendigo Bank's Booval branch is temporarily closed due to events outside our control,” the spokesperson said.

"We are planning to reopen shortly and remain committed to Booval and the wider community.

"Customers can continue to do their banking at four nearby Bendigo Bank locations - Redbank, Yamanto, Ipswich City Mall and Ipswich Brassall.”