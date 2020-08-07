Menu
Riverlink Centre Manager Alexa Arnott with Queensland Country Bank regional manager for Southern QLD Peter Holzknecht.
News

Bank opens new shopping centre branch

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
7th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW banking branch is set to open its doors at Riverlink Shopping Centre next month with a new fit-out under way.

Queensland Country Bank will be the centre’s latest tenant.

Queensland Country Bank CEO Aaron Newman said the new location was a strategic move that offered greater convenience to members and growth opportunities.

“As a member-owned bank, our members are at the centre of every decision we make, and we are committed to servicing the Ipswich community,” he said.

“Our research has indicated that members have moved their shopping habits towards larger centres such as Riverlink, making it a central and convenient location for a Queensland Country Bank branch.

“We expect the highly visible location will also attract new enquiries and provide consumers with a genuine alternative to the major banks.”

Existing branches at Brassall and Winston Glades shopping centres will amalgamate into the new Riverlink branch, with staff offered roles at either the new Riverlink branch or the existing branch at South Station Road, Booval.

Mr Newman said the change would offer a better banking experience for members.

“The Riverlink branch will feature a new design and will be equipped with modern technology to help make visits to the branch more enjoyable for members,” says Mr Newman.

“Additionally, it will also be open for Saturday morning trade for members who prefer to deal with us outside our usual weekday hours.

Queensland Country Bank branches also offer health insurance services through Queensland Country Health Fund.

The new branch in Riverlink Shopping Centre is expected to open early September.

Riverlink Centre Manager Alexa Arnott said it would complement their existing offerings.

“Riverlink is committed to attracting tenants which offer product and services to almost nine million customers annually,” says Ms Arnott.

“The quality and customer service of our tenants is paramount in the retail and service offering.

“We are especially welcoming of Queensland Country’s community Member focus. Their customers are member-owners which encourages genuine relationships and a high commitment to providing quality financial services.”

