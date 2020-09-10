Bank opens new branch at popular shopping centre

A NEW bank branch has opened its doors at Riverlink Shopping Centre this week.

Queensland Country Bank Chair Christine Flynn said they were delighted to see the new branch open after months of planning.

“This is a much anticipated branch opening for Queensland Country Bank, and demonstrates our commitment to growth in Ipswich,” said Ms Flynn.

“With almost nine million customers annually and a central location, we believe Riverlink Shopping Centre offers convenience to our existing members and the opportunity for us to attract new members.

“As a member-owned bank, this growth enables us to continue to reinvest the profits into our products and services to offer a genuine alternative to the big banks as we assist members to reach their financial goals.”

Although opening celebrations had to be scaled back to ensure a COVID-safe event, Ms Flynn said it did not diminish the excitement for the milestone.

“We’re very focused on servicing the communities in which we operate, and while we’re disappointed we couldn’t go ahead with the planned celebrations for locals to enjoy, the health and wellbeing of our staff, members and Riverlink customers is our priority,” she said.

“We hope to be able to have a belated community celebration as restrictions ease, but in the meantime, we encourage residents to visit our new branch and talk to our team about the products and services we offer.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding joined Queensland Country Bank Board Member John Weier and staff to cut the ribbon and officially open the new branch.

“I am excited to be here for the opening of the new Queensland Country Bank branch and it is certainly good news for the Ipswich community and the local economy,” Mayor Harding said.

“It presents an alternative option for Ipswich residents as they seek financial advice in uncertain economic times brought on by COVID-19.”

The new Queensland Country Bank branch is located at the Lowry Street entrance of Riverlink Shopping Centre and will open 9.00am – 5.00pm Monday to Friday, and 9.00am – 12.00pm on Saturdays. It joins the existing branch at South Station Road, Booval, in servicing the Ipswich community.