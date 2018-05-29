Bank's decision to cross the road a good sign for community

IF you've been to the Bendigo Bank next to Red Rooster in Booval looking to withdraw some money for some chicken and chips, you're looking in the wrong place.

After 16 years on the corner of Brisbane Road and South Station Road the Booval branch of Bendigo Bank has moved across the road into a new purpose-built branch.

Sharing the complex with Bendigo includes a good mix of businesses, including a pet store, gym, mechanics, tyre shop, mobility store, adult shop and electronic shop.

All 10 staff have made the move to the new branch, which is rich in natural light, a far cry from the previous location.

"There were a number of factors leading up to our decision to move," said a spokesperson for Bendigo Bank. "The new premises are more modern, more appealing with much better natural light, far better disabled access to the building - which is important - and better parking for our small business customers.

"Our business customers in particular appreciate the fact they can just park outside the branch. The new fit-out is to our latest operational standards and also makes the new branch more energy efficient while offering staff and customers a greater level of comfort.

"Tradies with a ute tray full of tools can get a little nervous having to leave their vehicle out of sight in a vulnerable spot and business owners can't always get to banks with the limited time they have - so the new location allows people to pretty much park at the door."

The bank has had a presence in the suburb for over 16 years, and other business owners are excited about it.

Owner of WOW Mobility Lauren Antonenko which is two doors down, thinks that Bendigo Banks' commitment to the suburb shows a confidence in the Booval area.

"I think it's great for this Booval centre, there's still one empty shop left and I've to see a food place go in there eventually, and I know that having the bank here will increase the foot traffic.

"It's been years since someone was in that shop, around three years I think, and it's a good sign for Booval, plus the facilities are state of the art. Business like mine who are looking for a convenient banking service...it increases the options for local business and deliver a more personal banking experience."