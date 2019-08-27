Bank makes 'difficult decision' to remove ATM

The Commonwealth Bank ATM near the Woolworths at Collingwood Park has been removed.

The Commonwealth Bank ATM near the Woolworths at Collingwood Park has been removed. Paul Alexander Facebook

COMMONWEALTH Bank has made the "difficult decision" to remove its ATM at Collingwood Park Shopping Centre.

The ATM was removed on August 23 to much surprise from some regular users.

A Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said the decision was made following a recent review.

"The needs of our customers are changing - every day, more and more customers are choosing to do their banking online, with our CommBank app and over the phone," the spokesperson said.

"Across the industry, ATM withdrawal volumes continue to decrease year on year as customers look at other methods for payment including tap and go and Apple Pay."

The spokesperson said customers who would miss the service can visit the nearest Commonwealth Bank branch and ATM at Redbank 2.6km away.

"Alternatively, EFTPOS allows customers to withdraw cash at participating supermarkets and service centres," they said.

"Additionally, customers can deposit and withdraw cash from Australia Post at Redbank."