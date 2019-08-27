Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Commonwealth Bank ATM near the Woolworths at Collingwood Park has been removed.
The Commonwealth Bank ATM near the Woolworths at Collingwood Park has been removed. Paul Alexander Facebook
News

Bank makes 'difficult decision' to remove ATM

Lachlan Mcivor
by
27th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMONWEALTH Bank has made the "difficult decision" to remove its ATM at Collingwood Park Shopping Centre.

The ATM was removed on August 23 to much surprise from some regular users.

A Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said the decision was made following a recent review.

"The needs of our customers are changing - every day, more and more customers are choosing to do their banking online, with our CommBank app and over the phone," the spokesperson said.

"Across the industry, ATM withdrawal volumes continue to decrease year on year as customers look at other methods for payment including tap and go and Apple Pay."

The spokesperson said customers who would miss the service can visit the nearest Commonwealth Bank branch and ATM at Redbank 2.6km away.

"Alternatively, EFTPOS allows customers to withdraw cash at participating supermarkets and service centres," they said.

"Additionally, customers can deposit and withdraw cash from Australia Post at Redbank."

More Stories

Show More
atm collingwood park shopping centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Truckie's promise to little girl with deadly brain tumour

    premium_icon Truckie's promise to little girl with deadly brain tumour

    News Little Issabella has less than 18 months left to live due to a 15cm brain tumour, but that didn't stop a truckie making some of her last moments her happiest.

    38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar

    38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar

    News Police are seeking assistance from the public.

    Emergency services perform rescue high above Bremer River

    premium_icon Emergency services perform rescue high above Bremer River

    News Passerbys stood and watched as the rescue unfolded.