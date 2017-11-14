Bank faces cash grab claim

WESTPAC Banking Corporation is being sued for allegedly overcharging its life insurance customers, in a claim that could total $100 million according to Shine Lawyers.

The class action, filed by Shine Lawyers in the Federal Court of Australia, will allege that the bank took advantage of customers through referrals to Westpac financial planners, who routinely signed customers up for more expensive Westpac life insurance products.

Ipswich man Greg Lenthall is the lead plaintiff for the case and has accused the bank of over charging him about $300 per year on several life insurance policies from Westpac Life, three for himself and one for his wife Sharmila.

BT Financial Group (a Westpac Banking subsidiary) has said it will be fighting the allegations.

BT Chief Executive Brad Cooper said it was wrong to make direct comparisons between policies due to different service levels and underwriting processes which both flow into pricing.

"BT's principle is to make insurance as affordable as possible for as many people as possible and we think that is the right thing to do for our customers,” Mr Cooper said.

"Through our Financial Planners we accept customers who may have conditions such as high cholesterol or blood pressure and who would otherwise find themselves with a higher premium if they tried to purchase it through an independent adviser.

"As a result some customers will pay substantially less, and others will pay a little bit more, but that is how insurance works.

"Our approach makes the benefit of Life insurance available to more of our customers at a reasonable price”.

However Mr Lenthall, a former chef, said he would have been charged around 4.5% less for his policies from Westpac Life if he went through an independent financial planner instead of through a Westpac financial planner back in 2011.

"This was just a quick cash grab from customers,” he said. "Rather than setting us up for the future and looking after our interests, they just saw us as dollar signs. I wasn't a customer, I was just a dollar sign to them.

"It's not about the money, it's about trust and the fact that we had faith that they were acting in our interests. All the while, they were abusing this trust to boost their profit.

"We want to see the bank held accountable for its actions and for taking advantage of its customers. It's the little people like me that allow companies like this to exist and they need to stop treating us with such disdain.”

Shine Lawyers class actions special counsel Jan Saddler says customers were charged 4.5% more for the Westpac life insurance packages than they would have been charged if they obtained the same insurance elsewhere.

"We believe that Westpac took advantage of its relationships with customers to boost its bottom line, by signing clients up to their own in-house insurance which they knew was more expensive,” she said.

Ms Saddler said the overcharges, paid since 2010, could impact tens of thousands of customers.

The action, she said, would seek to return millions of dollars in overpaid premiums to impacted customers, as well as any interest or profits made from investments.

Mr Lenthal, 57, said Westpac should be held to account for bad behaviour.

"To know that they put such a large mark up on their products for customers is absurd and a huge betrayal. We feel cheated and duped and we expected so much more,” he said.

"While the individual amounts of money might not sound like much, over time it adds up to quite a lot of money. A few hundred dollars a year can make a world of difference, particularly for families already trying to manage multiple competing expenses.”

Mr Cooper said it was BT's principle to make insurance as affordable as possible for as many people as possible.

"We stand by our life insurance product which is consistently among the highest rated in the market and we have a great track record of paying claims.

"Our commitment is to make sure our customers have the best possible cover and service at the most sustainable price,” he said.

Customers who received financial advice and obtained life insurance from a Westpac financial planner since 2010 may be entitled to join the action and recover compensation if they:

1. received financial advice from a financial advisor of Westpac, BT, St George Bank, Bank of Melbourne or BankSA; and

2. obtained a life insurance policy from Westpac, BT, St George Bank, Bank of Melbourne or BankSA as a result of that advice.

Westpac customers who believe they may have been impacted can contact Shine Lawyers on 13 11 99 or email classactions@shine.com.au.