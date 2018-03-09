Menu
Crime

Bank customers, manager flee as irate woman goes on rampage

Ross Irby
by
9th Mar 2018 7:00 AM

AN IRATE woman who threatened a queuing customer with a chair at an ANZ branch in Goodna failed to attend court this week on account of health reasons.

Helenor Clancy's expletive-charged language and threatening manner led the bank manager to usher fearful customers into a safe room.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard how a yelling, screaming Clancy had grabbed the queuing man by his chin and pushed him across the floor.

Through her lawyer Trevor Hoskin, Clancy, 29, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance in the ANZ bank Goodna, in Queen St, on November 23, 2017.

She did not attend the court matter before magistrate David Shepherd.

However, Clancy had previously pleaded guilty to the charge before her matter was adjourned after she disrupted proceedings.

The court heard she has some health difficulties.

Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said Clancy had become angry and frustrated after believing the bank was unable to help her.

CCTV footage showed Clancy picking up the chair and threatening a bank customer.

Mr Hopkins said Clancy was not in court this week and was at a medical appointment.

Mr Shepherd convicted and fined Clancy $300.

The fine was sent to SPER.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Local Partners