Crime

Bank clerk threatened with syringe

by Cormac Pearson
6th Oct 2020 5:50 PM
A face mask and a bucket hat over his eyes was the disguise for a man who tried to rob a bank in Brisbane's north last week.

The man went to a bank in North Lakes armed with a syringe at around 10am on September 30.

 

Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

He entered the bank and approached the clerk with onlookers just outside the store.

He threatening her with the syringe before she activated the alarm.

The man quickly fled towards Anzac Ave.

Police say he was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap with a blue surgical mask.

They are asking anyone with information that could identify the man or have dashcam or CCTV footage around Anzac Ave, Bruce Highway and Winzear Drive between 10am and 11am to contact police.

 

 

armed attack banks crime

