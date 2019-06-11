Bank backs worthy Ipswich community club

PLEDGE: Laurie Caudwell from the Ipswich Men's Shed accepts a donation from CommBank Booval branch manager Natalie Boersma.

PLEDGE: Laurie Caudwell from the Ipswich Men's Shed accepts a donation from CommBank Booval branch manager Natalie Boersma.

IPSWICH Men's Shed is the latest local club to benefit from CommBank's nationwide community donation program.

Commonwealth Bank's Booval branch team voted to support the Ipswich Men's Shed because of the great work it does addressing health and wellbeing issues among men in a safe and supportive environment.

Booval branch employees donated $500 to the club.

Over the next few months, the Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities in which its staff members live and work.

Each Commonwealth Bank branch has been allocated $500 to donate to causes it believes are important to the local community.

Commonwealth Bank Booval branch manager Natalie Boersma said the branch was excited to have the opportunity to support the Ipswich Men's Shed.