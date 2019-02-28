Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

WHAT was meant to be a good day out at the shops for Glenda Arthur and her mum Loraine took a disappointing turn during a trip to the bank.

After 90 years of loyal patronage Loraine was left dejected and embarrassed, prompting Glenda to label the bank an "ass".

They visited the Commonwealth Bank branch at Stockland Bundaberg on Tuesday so 95-year-old Loraine could add her daughter as a second signatory, which would allow her to withdraw money for her mother for shopping and bills if she was having a bad day.

Glenda said after a lengthy period queueing, her mum had a chat with an employee to verify it was her wish that she be added as a signatory.

Glenda said her mum was then asked for identification and Loraine presented a Department of Veteran Affairs Gold Card, a Medicare card, RACQ card and her pension card.

However, it was not enough.

"Mum explained that she had her first account with CBA at school when she was about five, all in all she's been with them for 90 odd years," Glenda said. "At this point the lady went out the back to check with someone and returned with further papers to secure mum's ID and she asked if she had a driver's licence or passport. Mum doesn't have either of those anymore.

"She then said if she had a birth certificate she could come back with it to prove her ID.

"Mum said she would do that."

However, what happened next baffled them both.

"We went back to the teller so she could draw her usual shopping money out and the lady said she would have to speak with her manager because even though mum had her card, knew her PIN number and had what she wanted written out, identification was now an issue.

"Mum was so embarrassed she was on the verge of tears."

Glenda said Loraine usually withdrew her monthly money inside the branch, rather than at an ATM, to receive the right notes she needs for bills and services.

Glenda said it wasn't the fault of the Bundaberg staff who were courteous, but policies that took people out of the equation.

"I do understand and respect the fact they're protecting my mum and her money from fraud," she said.

"She's never had a problem in the past and there is no way her signature would be different."

However, Glenda said banks need to treat customers as people, not numbers.

"The Royal Commission has exposed them and made them more accountable," she said.

"But it is important for them to look after their customer so they don't feel like another number and that's how my mum felt.

"It is an ass not being able to treat the individual."

In a statement provided to the NewsMail, a spokesperson from the Commonwealth Bank said they take the security and information of customers very seriously.

"Where identification is required we work with customers to ensure they can meet these requirements," the spokesperson said.

"If a customer seeks to withdraw cash from an account over the counter, our standard process is to verify their identity and account relationship before completing the transaction. This can include verifying a signature with our records."