Band members quarantined as pandemic strikes

HIGH NOTES: The Ipswich Town Band became the Ipswich City Band, then the Ipswich City Vice-Regal Band.

COURT OF PETTY SESSIONS

OFFICIAL notifications reported that a court of petty sessions was established in Brisbane on March 1, 1947, and another in Ipswich on July 5, 1847.

William Vowles erected the first Ipswich courthouse and public buildings on Brisbane St. These occupied a site between the post office and council chambers. This was about 1848.

The business of the courthouse was transferred to the buildings opposite the Congregational Church (now part of the Coles Complex) on Brisbane St and the area became known as "Molloys Row".

The old court house - a one-storied boarded and shingle building - became the home of the Ipswich Mechanics School of Arts and Town Hall.

BOOVAL ESTATE

The Booval Station Estate was advertised for sale in March 1885. There were 163 residential and business sites in the area.

Among selling points listed were: It is one measured mile (0.62km) from Limestone Hill; Just five minutes from Ipswich by train and season tickets cost 4 shillings a month; the allotments were from 20 perches to half an acre; The Booval station is on the estate; a splendid supply of water is to be obtained by sinking a minimum depth.

The Booval Estate was a flourishing township and it was certain this place must become a valuable business centre.

SPANISH FLU ROCKS THE WORLD

Spanish flu swept the world after World War I and came to Australia in early 1919.

Members of the Ipswich City Vice-Regal Band had previously travelled to Sydney to compete in the Australian championship which it won.

It was on the way back to Ipswich when members were told of the outbreak of influenza and therefore became quarantined in Tenterfield.

Queensland was still free of the virus, so trains were stopped at the border in an effort to keep the flu out of the State of Queensland.

Within a few days, 600 people were stranded including member of parliament F.A. Cooper, the band members and 18 other Ipswich residents

By February 3, they were still quarantined.

This influx of people strained the resources of Tenterfield and many men had to sleep in horse boxes in the showgrounds.

A song was written about the situation, the words being: "Snuggly wrapped in equine rugging, closer still with chaff bag hugging, Hip bones aching, deep breath taking, sleeps the band."

An inoculation program went into action throughout Australia and all public amusements were closed and, on February 6, masks were made compulsory on trains.

Besides the precautions, it was suggested that mouth gargling, inhalation and wearing and sucking blocks of camphor be used.

Band members finally returned to Ipswich on February 17, 1919, to a huge welcome.

The situation gradually improved and the use of masks was abandoned on March 5.

Queensland escaped the flu, but 692 people were still hospitalised in Victoria and there were many deaths down south.

COACH WORKS ARE BUILT

The new coachworks of Messrs Johnson and Broughton were being erected at the corner Nicholas and Limestone streets in June 1890.

The residence of Dr Challinor had previously occupied the site, as well as it having been known as Thomas's boarding House.

Messrs Johnson and Broughton had been carrying on their business since March 1884 at the corner of Limestone and Ellenbourgh streets.

The new site cost them 800 pounds. The contractor was Thomas Christie and architect H. Wyman.

The firm was a direct importer of all coach building materials from America and English markets.

RED HILL ESTATE

Building sites at Red Hill Estate, Ipswich, were for sale in January 1891.

In this estate were Quarry, Thorn and Park streets.