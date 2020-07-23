Menu
Ban them for life! We need a tougher border dodger stance

by Peter Gleeson
23rd Jul 2020 12:06 PM
RIGHT from the start of this pandemic, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has put the health narrative before the economic implications.

Many see it as her crowning glory. Keeping Queenslanders safe while other states like Victoria go pear shaped will no doubt win her many friends at the ballot box.

On that basis, with nearly 200 people actively lying to get into Queensland from other states, it's time to throw the book at them. They need to be deported or jailed or both and banned from ever entering the Sunshine State again.

 

A New South Wales man has been fined after trying to enter Queensland in the boot of a vehicle at Wallangarra. Picture: Queensland Police
And while we're at it, is the time approaching to ban all Sydneysiders from Queensland? If Ms Palaszczuk is consistent - and she's showed no signs of wavering on the health front - banning Sydneysiders may just be around the corner.

 

 

The majority of Queenslanders will not begrudge a ban on Sydney people right now. As we watch Victoria implode, Queensland has become the envy of the world.

Our ability to get around freely, and trade with few restrictions, is in stark contrast to Victoria and so-called "hotspots'' in parts of NSW.

Police Union president Ian Leavers is right. Illegal border hoppers need to be jailed or swiftly deported.

Queensland has come too far, sacrificed too much, to blow it now. A second lockdown would be soul destroying.

Those selfish idiots putting the state at risk don't deserve to enjoy our offerings. Send them back to where they belong.

 

 

 

Originally published as Ban them for life! We need a tougher border dodger stance

