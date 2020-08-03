‘Ban that word’: Mind guru’s advice for battling Broncos

THE Broncos first step towards gaining the resilience they crave is banning the use of that word, according to a mind guru who helped many of the club's greatest players.

Leading sports psychologist Dr Phil Jauncey, who had a lengthy association with the Broncos and has consulted to many leading teams including the Australian cricket side, believes the way back for the embattled Broncos must start with actions rather than words.

"The first thing is you don't use that word (resilience),'' Jauncey said.

"Resilience is an emotion and a feeling. You cannot control emotions or your feelings but you can control your actions.

Sports psychologist Phil Jauncey at Broncos training in 2017. Picture: Claudia Baxter



"When you say someone is resilient what you mean is that when things are wrong they stick to their Plan A. They keep doing what they have to do.

"I know when Great Britain had a try scored against them James Graham would say to them behind the posts 'c'mon guys ... left foot forward.' What he was really saying was 'stick to your Plan A'.

"You don't see Nadal or Federer changing things. Compare Bernard Tomic to John Millman. Who self-destructs and who sticks to their Plan A?''

With just three wins from 12 games the Broncos are on course for their worst season as they prepare for Friday's grudge match against Souths and former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Brisbane's players have been under fire for their lack of resilience, displaying no "bounce back'' ability after setbacks.

They have conceded a whopping 373 points this season, 101 worse than the last placed Bulldogs.

Jauncey said the Broncos only had to look at their own decorated list of past players to find inspiration for the fibre they crave.

"Look at Shane Webcke who just kept going forward. Glenn Lazarus was the same. Alfie Langer would never chuck it in. John Plath might not have been super talented but you knock a guy like that down and he just got up.

"In the good teams after a try is scored against them someone takes control behind the posts. There have been times recently when the Broncos looked dazed and sad. You don't see that behind the posts at the Roosters.

"Great players don't worry about how they feel. They worry about what they do. This is where leadership helps. Players need to know what things are signs they do when they are playing well. For one player it might be chatting. For another it might be getting their hands on the ball.

"Teams have to be careful of the 'here we go again' syndrome. They start the game really fired up then something goes wrong and they think 'here we go again'."

The Brisbane playing cohort - at least publicly - admitted they aren't even worried about who they play anymore and are just trying to get back to their winning ways.

"We've got to focus on ourselves," strike centre Kotoni Staggs said.

"We've got to go out there and play for our fans and play for our family.

"We've got to show the fans that we're still playing for them because they're hurting as much as we are.

