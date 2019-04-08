Government extends smoking ban

There are now 13 smoke-free government precincts n Queensland.

There are now 13 smoke-free government precincts n Queensland.

SMOKING has been outlawed around more Government buildings as the Palaszczuk Government extends its ban into regional Queensland.

New government buildings at Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Cairns, Rockhampton, Townsville and Maroochydore have been added to the list.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the decision was to counter the high rate of smoking in regional Queensland.

"The additional six takes the count to 13 smoke-free government precincts across Queensland," he said.

"We know regional and remote areas of Queensland continue to have higher smoking rates than their metro counterparts.

"By creating smoke-free environments, we are not only protecting nonsmokers from second-hand smoke, but also helping smokers to quit."

Government figures state about 424,000 Queensland adults are daily smokers.

Smoking was banned in and around the Government's new executive building at 1 William St in 2016. Six other Government buildings in the CBD were added to the list in 2017.

The ban applies to buildings as well as adjoining land to the kerb, and covers e-cigarettes.

Now included in the ban are 46 Quay St, Bundaberg; 5B Sheridan St, Cairns; 12 First Avenue, Maroochydore; 50-54 Main St, Pialba; 209 Bolsover St, Rockhampton; and 187-209 Stanley St, Townsville.

Smoking areas have been disappearing in Queensland for more than a decade, starting with pubs and clubs in 2006, then public spaces such as malls and swimming pools in about 2010; prisons in 2014; bus stops, ferry terminals and taxi ranks in 2016; and within 10m of campsites and public facilities in national parks in 2017.