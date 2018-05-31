Ban on bottles, balloons and straws proposed for city events

POLLUTION: Former Mayor Paul Pisasale first proposed the helium balloon ban in January last year.

POLLUTION: Former Mayor Paul Pisasale first proposed the helium balloon ban in January last year. Rob Williams

HELIUM balloons, single-use straws and water bottles will be banned at Ipswich City Council-sponsored events under a proposal put to councillors.

A notice of motion was moved by Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully on Tuesday to ban some single-use plastics at council events.

Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland spokesman Toby Hutcheon praised the Ipswich City Council's consideration to ban plastic.

"The notion really is a very positive one. It's moving with the times," he said.

"We quote the Ipswich City Council as one of the most progressive councils in Queensland.

"Councils taking this action will be able to directly reduce plastic litter but also send a very important message to the rest of the community that it's time to change."

The move comes after Brisbane City Council agreed to ban plastic straws, balloons and bottles earlier this month.

Between nine and 12 million tonnes of plastic gets into the ocean each year.

About 95 per cent of plastic packaging is used once and then thrown away.

Mr Hutcheon called for the ban to be extended to takeaway containers, plastic knives and forks and coffee cups.

"Any council event should not allow the use of single-use plastics generally," he said.

"These are things use away from home and they end up going to landfill or as litter.

"There are alternatives to all of those and they are compostable products that provide exactly the same service."

A report and a draft policy will be prepared for councillors' consideration at the next meeting in July.

Prohibiting the mass-release of helium balloons was first mooted by Paul Pisasale in January last year and referred to the council's committee for debate. Committee chairwoman Sheila Ireland said the community appetite for a plastic ban was not there.

"We thought we needed to do a lot more community education and little kids loved having helium balloons," she said.

Cr Ireland expected this time a change would be made.

"People can see the changes coming and I think we'll see people accepting the rule," she said. The state's plastic bag ban will come into effect next month.

About one billion single-use plastic bags are used in Queensland each year.

While the majority end up in landfill, about 16 million end up in the environment.