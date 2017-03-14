30°
Community

'Dancing has completed me, made me into who I am'

Andrew Korner
| 14th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
LIFE LESSONS: Ballroom dancing teacher Lin Zimmermann of the Queensland Academy of Ballroom Dancing with her students from left, Louise Millington, Mitchell Wakeham, Ryan Zimmermann, 10, and Harlee Fisher, 10.
LIFE LESSONS: Ballroom dancing teacher Lin Zimmermann of the Queensland Academy of Ballroom Dancing with her students from left, Louise Millington, Mitchell Wakeham, Ryan Zimmermann, 10, and Harlee Fisher, 10. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS year marks a quarter of a century since Baz Luhrmann put ballroom dancing firmly back on the radar in Australia.

It was around the same time the Aussie classic Strictly Ballroom hit the box office that little known ballroom dancing enthusiast Lin Zimmermann opened her first dance school at the Redbank School of Arts Hall.

While the venues have changed over the years, Ms Zimmermann's passion for the art has only intensified.

In the past quarter of a century she has seen hundreds of students come and go, with some making it onto the international stage.

Her dance studios have produced 15 marriages - some of which have produced children that she now teaches.

The proud and passionate ballroom dancing guru is now based at the Ipswich Worker's Club in Bell St, where she instructs students aged as young as three and as old as 68.

"I like to start the young ones off with some basic structure and from there the world is their oyster," Ms Zimmerman said.

"Ballroom dancing gives them something to strive for. It gives them good structure and discipline. It teaches them deportment and how to hold themselves."

Also a qualified judge and adjudicator at national level, Ms Zimmermann has taught international dancers such as former Ipswich lad David Klarr, who is now based in Hong Kong.

"Ballroom dancing has completed me and made me evolve into who I am," she said.

"It has always been the rock that I come back to and I want to pass that on to my students."

The Queensland Academy of Ballroom Dancing is based at Banjo's Bar at the Ipswich Worker's Club in Bell St.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ballroom dancing dance studio romance

This 85-year-old is fitter than you

This 85-year-old is fitter than you

Ipswich retiree sets new record for torturous test of stamina

SNAKE WARNING: Wet spell could bring reptiles out

Bryan Robinson with a red-bellied black snake. Photo: Contributed

Summer's gone, but snake catcher expects activity this week

Readers row over breastfeeding mum at Kmart store

A breastfeeding mum and her baby.

She was told it was “offensive” to other shoppers.

Ipswich agency flags expansion

GROWING: Ben Walker of iThink Property Ipswich.

A local real estate agency is calling for new staff

Local Partners

Fishermen cast off to compete at Wivenhoe dam

Australian Bass and Golden Perch are the bounty behind the Reel! Wivenhoe Classic

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Where Justin Bieber is staying on Sunshine Coast (and why)

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

NEED ROOM? HERE IT IS.

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

Brand New Designer Home!!

15 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 375,000

Just completed and fully appointed with everything you would expect plus lots more. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern living as well as polished...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

Modern Terrace House living.

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on the market at the moment. Its just like a modern terrace house and is ideally suited for a busy...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Auction 12/4/17

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

COMMENT: Let's see Plainland prosper

Shannon Newley headshot

More shopping opportunities to buy local

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Homes selling as $80M town centre takes shape: Agent

An image of the developer's master plan for Plainland Crossing.

HOUSING sales will continue to boom in Plainland

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!