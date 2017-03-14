'Dancing has completed me, made me into who I am'

LIFE LESSONS: Ballroom dancing teacher Lin Zimmermann of the Queensland Academy of Ballroom Dancing with her students from left, Louise Millington, Mitchell Wakeham, Ryan Zimmermann, 10, and Harlee Fisher, 10.

THIS year marks a quarter of a century since Baz Luhrmann put ballroom dancing firmly back on the radar in Australia.

It was around the same time the Aussie classic Strictly Ballroom hit the box office that little known ballroom dancing enthusiast Lin Zimmermann opened her first dance school at the Redbank School of Arts Hall.

While the venues have changed over the years, Ms Zimmermann's passion for the art has only intensified.

In the past quarter of a century she has seen hundreds of students come and go, with some making it onto the international stage.

Her dance studios have produced 15 marriages - some of which have produced children that she now teaches.

The proud and passionate ballroom dancing guru is now based at the Ipswich Worker's Club in Bell St, where she instructs students aged as young as three and as old as 68.

"I like to start the young ones off with some basic structure and from there the world is their oyster," Ms Zimmerman said.

"Ballroom dancing gives them something to strive for. It gives them good structure and discipline. It teaches them deportment and how to hold themselves."

Also a qualified judge and adjudicator at national level, Ms Zimmermann has taught international dancers such as former Ipswich lad David Klarr, who is now based in Hong Kong.

"Ballroom dancing has completed me and made me evolve into who I am," she said.

"It has always been the rock that I come back to and I want to pass that on to my students."

The Queensland Academy of Ballroom Dancing is based at Banjo's Bar at the Ipswich Worker's Club in Bell St.