BALLOT DRAW: 'Underdog' lands top spot on paper

One Nation candidate for Ipswich Malcolm Roberts was happy to secure the number one spot on the ballot paper. Pictured with wife Christine.

One Nation candidate for Ipswich Malcolm Roberts was happy to secure the number one spot on the ballot paper. Pictured with wife Christine. David Nielsen

THE candidate likely to give Labor a run for its money in the upcoming state election has landed the top spot on the Ipswich electorate ballot paper.

While the rest of the nation was still celebrating the Melbourne Cup, politicians across Queensland gathered to find out where their name would appear on the ballot paper.

In Ipswich, it was One Nation's Malcolm Roberts who landed the preferred position in the number one spot.

Incumbent Jennifer Howard was the last to have her name read out, placing her in spot number five.

Neither politician said they were overly phased by the result, agreeing it was ultimately up to voters.

"I feel reassured but the real work is starting because I am the underdog here," Mr Roberts said.

"...and now we've got to really put some work in.

"Ipswich voters have a sharp attention on what is happening and they will make their choices pretty independently, so I don't think number one makes a heck of a difference."

Some of the candidates for Ipswich and Ipswich West from left, Jim Madden, Keith Muller, Brad Trussell, Brett Morrissey, Jennifer Howard and Malcolm Roberts at the ballot draw. David Nielsen

Labor's Jennifer Howard, who is hoping for a second term as Ipswich's state representative, said it was a privilege to be on the ballot paper at all.

"It's great to be a person who is a candidate to represent the fantastic community of Ipswich and number five is a lucky number."

Labor's Ipswich West incumbent Jim Madden also landed the top spot on the ballot paper, but he too placed little emphasis on the importance of being in the lucky number one spot.

"The real test will be on the November 25, and I'm confident," Mr Madden said.

"I reckon if you look back, there are plenty of number ones that didn't get up."

Ballot order

Ipswich

1. Malcolm Roberts (One Nation)

2. Andrew Caswell (LNP)

3. Brett Morrissey (The Greens)

4. Troy Aggett (Independent)

5. Jennifer Howard (ALP)

Ipswich West

1. Jim Madden

2. Brad Trussell

3. Keith Muller

4. Anna O'Neill