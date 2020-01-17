Ballina lookout has an impressive view of... the treetops

IT'S the lookout which doesn't offer much of a view.

But is it worth building above the treeline for a second time to allow visitors and locals alike to check out the views over Ballina?

If you went up to the Norman Sharpe Lookout, located near the water tank off Suvla St at East Ballina, all you see is trees, with a glimpse of the mouth of the Richmond River and the ocean.

The surrounding vegetation has blocked the views over Ballina township.

It's not the first time the adjacent flora has taken away the almost 360-degree panorama across Ballina.

Back in 2006, the Rotary Club of Ballina, with support from Ballina Shire Council and a work-for-the dole crew, built a wooden viewing platform atop the 1970s-built original concrete structure because the trees had grown so high.

The original viewing building was a Rotary project named after Mr Sharpe who was an early member of the Ballina Rotary Club.

President of the Rotary club, Therese Crollick, said the club members, who are all volunteers, would take a look at what could be done to once again restore the view.

She said there were some very resourceful people in the club who were keen to take a on a new project.

But it's uncertain whether adding a second storey to the lookout structure is feasible.

The Rotarians meanwhile have been busy upgrading the business guide at the Southern Cross Industrial Estate.

It was installed some time ago on North Creek Rd to make it easier to find the mechanics, the panel beaters or other businesses in the estate.