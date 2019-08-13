Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Broby Martin has been sentenced.
Broby Martin has been sentenced. Facebook
Crime

Ballina amateur boxer behind bars over attack

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Aug 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA boxer has been sentenced for an aggravated assault he committed in 2017.

Broby Martin, 28, was sentenced on Monday in the Lismore District Court to an aggregate term of imprisonment from June 5, 2018 until March 4, 2020, with a non-parole period of 16 months.

He is expected to be released on parole on October 4, 2019.

Martin had pleaded guilty in May, 2019, to breaching an apprehended violence order and assaulting a man occasioning actual bodily harm in the early hours of February 24, 2017, in Ballina.

The Department of Public Prosecutions also charged Martin with unlawful violence that would have caused the victim to "have feared for their safety" at the time of the attack, to which Martin had also pleaded guilty.

Martin, who was an amateur boxer in Ballina, had previously been granted bail on September 24, 2018.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lockyer ratepayers slugged more than Gold Coast, Brisbane

    premium_icon Lockyer ratepayers slugged more than Gold Coast, Brisbane

    News LOCKYER Valley Regional Council ratepayers are slugged with the most expensive rates in southeast Queensland.

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    BOOM PAIN: "There will be nothing left, no birds even."

    premium_icon BOOM PAIN: "There will be nothing left, no birds even."

    Council News 'What's left in Springfield is just 10ha out there'

    Bashing victim's shoes ripped off as he lay injured

    premium_icon Bashing victim's shoes ripped off as he lay injured

    Crime A teenager's sneakers were ripped from his feet during a bashing.