They lied: It was sandpaper

DAVID Warner has been revealed as the chief architect of an extraordinary cheating plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball, even teaching Cameron Bancroft how to execute the botched plan.

Cricket Australia issued a stunning charge sheet, with the revelation that the players had lied, with the yellow tape proving to be sandpaper in the ball-tampering disgrace.

CA boss James Sutherland refused to elaborate on the details, but the explosive press release revealed Warner as the plotter and captain Steve Smith with having "knowledge of a potential plan".

David Warner has plenty of questions to answer.

Warner's leading role in the saga explains why he was handed the toughest sentence, banned from ever leading his country.

Sutherland did not rule out further sanctions if more evidence came to light amid South African claims that suspect actions occurred in earlier Tests, but was satisfied with the current bans.

"I don't know about the detail but the intention of the charges, the sanctions that we have offered, is that they are commensurate with what we believe are terrible actions that have damaged the game, but allow all three players if they so wish and are motivated to, to come back and play for Australia," Sutherland said.

"The focus of these investigations were about incidents in Cape Town. If they are credible allegations and evidence that come to light, we have powers to investigate further."

Smith and his now ex vice-captain copped one-year suspensions from all forms of cricket, with Smith barred from captaining Australia for a further year after his return.

Bancroft, who was labeled a "junior" in the charge sheet, was suspended for nine months and can't skipper for a further year thereafter.

The players have seven days to appeal, with Warner believed to be likeliest to appeal.

Smith and Bancroft, who had an emotional embrace in the lobby of their Johannesburg hotel before the former headed for the airport en route to Australia, will almost certainly accept their bans.

The CA rap sheet exposed the concoction and subsequent cover up of the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test in Cape Town, which included Bancroft hiding what has now emerged as sandpaper down his pants on the direction of Smith and lying to umpires before "misleading" the public during at the press conference which now looks even more foolish.

Australian captain Steve Smith at Johannesburg airport on Wednesday night ahead of his flight home to Australia.

The trio were cited under Article 2.3.5 of the CA code, with Warner's charge sheet the gravest.

"Warner was charged based on (the) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball; instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper; provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done,'' the statement said.

Cameron Bancroft about to hide the piece of sandpaper in his pants under instruction from Steve Smith.

Smith was charged with having "knowledge of a potential plan" and "seeking to mislead match officials" as well as "misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan".

Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith address the world after being caught out.

THE KEY FINDINGS

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct, namely that their conduct:

(a) was contrary to the spirit of the game;

(b) was unbecoming of a representative or official;

(c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; and/or

(d) did bring the game of cricket into disrepute.

In respect of the individual players concerned, Cricket Australia advises the following:

Steve Smith was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(b) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan;

(c) directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding Bancroft's attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan

David Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;

(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done;

(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan;

(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match;

(f) misleading Match Officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan; and

(g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match

Cameron Bancroft was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of the existence of, and being party to, the plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;

(b) carrying out instructions to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(c) seeking to conceal evidence of his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent, implementation and participants of the plan

Summary of sanctions

The range of sanctions available to Cricket Australia under Article 2.3.5 are extensive. The CA Board determined sanctions that would be appropriate in each player's case, following their review of the report.

The Board has considered the recommendations and determined that the following sanctions will be offered to each player in accordance with the CA Code of Conduct process

Steve Smith

Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket

David Warner

Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket

Cameron Bancroft

Suspension of 9 months from all international and domestic cricket

All three players will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community.

In addition, all three players will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

Leadership

Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket. Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.