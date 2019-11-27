‘Ball Magnet’ typifies team’s courage in march to finals

Ipswich Musketeers batter Camilla Parra is among the baseballers in terrific from heading into the Greater Brisbane League finals. Picture: Nathan Finch

BASEBALL: Having completed an unbeaten series of round games, the all-conquering Ipswich Musketeers women are hitting peak form at the right time.

One gutsy player is even taking a few hits for her team.

The minor premiership-winning Musketeers outfit heads into Saturday’s semi-final against Narangba at Darra having smashed their way to an 18-6 win over the Pine Rivers Rapids Gold side in their final qualifying game.

Player/coach Lyndsey Campbell was pleased with her team’s latest performance knowing a victory this weekend will secure Musketeers a direct passage to the Greater Brisbane League grand final.

“Our hitting was phenomenal,’’ Campbell said.

“Every single person in the team registered a hit.

“We only had one strike out in the entire game, which is practically unheard of.’’

Campbell said under the league’s rules, a maximum of six runs are allowed to be scored in the first three innings.

Musketeers achieved that quota in their first two digs to set up another comprehensive victory at Pine Rivers.

“This was purely because every single player was aggressive in the batter’s box,’’ the coach said.

“The girls are swinging the bat hard and looking for their pitch to hit.’’

Campbell rated Steph Pearson a standout in the latest win.

“Her hitting was sensational,’’ the experienced team leader said.

“For someone who’s in their first season of baseball ever, her improvement in the last few weeks in the batter’s box was great to see.

“She also runs like the wind.’’

Campbell said it was terrific for the newly-formed Ipswich team to progress through the season undefeated in eight games.

The Musketeers capped that remarkable performance with 99 runs.

“Our defensive record was quite good as well,’’ Campbell said.

“We are lucky to have two pitchers who are able to consistently throw strikes and a field behind us that can make the plays.’’

Left-hander pitcher Kassie Listen completed her first entire game on the mound last weekend.

“Her arm is in great shape and she is consistently throwing strikes,’’ Campbell said.

“She is a great asset to the team with her years of softball experience under her belt.

“She has also recently learnt how to pick-off.

“As a lefty, this is a great asset for our team defensively.’’

Campbell also praised Bijanka Dukes, who has been nicknamed “Ball Magnet,’’ playing her first season of baseball.

“The amount of times she gets hit by a pitch is ridiculous,’’ Campbell said.

“Due to this, her confidence was a bit low. But in the last two games, she has stuck it out and got two hits.

“It’s probably the most exciting part for me. To see a player overcome all the bruises and still get back out there is great.’’

The Musketeers play the fourth-placed Narangba Demons at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Preparing for the final, Campbell was pleased with her team’s progress.

“Overall, the girls’ understanding of the game has come in leaps and bounds,’’ she said.

“On the whole, the team vibe is brilliant. All the girls are continually striving to learn and excel.

“In eight short weeks, we have gone from a rag tag bunch of girls to a baseball team.

“As a coach, I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved.’’