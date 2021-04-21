Ball gets rolling on Ipswich Show’s new addition

A NEW addition to next month’s Ipswich Show is sure to have attendees grinning with delight as the city’s snooker talent takes centre stage.

Ipswich Eight Ball Association this week revealed it would host its first-ever major cash tournament as part of the annual show.

Local talent Chris Hogan is one of the 64 players from across southeast Queensland set to battle it out for the $4000 grand prize.

He said the two-day tournament, to be held across Saturday and Sunday, was a fantastic opportunity to promote the sport.

“It’s a great event, I think it’s a great opportunity for the club to show we’re here and to show off our talent in Ipswich. It’s a great opportunity for everyone, the seniors and the juniors,” Mr Hogan said.

Though humble, it would appear his hopes at taking out the coveted title are high despite what will likely be a stacked line-up.

“I practice when I get a chance using different drills,” he said.

“I feel pretty good (about my chances).

Ipswich 8-ball Association player Chris Hogan.

“It depends on who turns up really, there are other events on around the country that some of the elite players are off to, so we don’t have them all available.”

Tournament director Damien Elliot said the association had been keen to host an Ipswich Show contest for some time.

“It’s been an idea that we’ve had for a while, it’s good now that we’ve actually got the opportunity to host something like this,” he said.

He said the main event would run from about 10am-6pm on May 15-16.

“On the Friday of the Ipswich Show, we’re actually going to have a number of our juniors playing all day so people can come in and see the kids play and what they can do,” he said.

“It showcases what we have to offer, even though pool has always been marketed as a pub sport, it’s not that way anymore.

“We want people to see that kids can play this; it teaches them a bit of individuality and teamwork.”

Mr Elliot said between 12-20 juniors took part in weekly sessions at the club.

Local talents showcase their skills at Ipswich 8-ball Association’s clubhouse.

Association president Lisa Smith said she was thrilled to be hosting the inaugural tournament.

“A lot of people don’t realise that we’re here,” she said.

“We’re down in the corner (at the showgrounds) and it’s a chance to show the public that we are here – it’s really good exposure for us.”

Ms Smith said attendees could expect a high standard of play across the tournament.

“Because it’s a high money competition, you’re going to see the prestigious talents of southeast Queensland attending.”

The team is preparing to move club houses – opposite their current location at the showgrounds – soon after the Ipswich Show.

IPSWICH EIGHT BALL ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT

WHEN: May 15-16 from 10am

WHERE: Ken Roberts Pavilion, Ipswich Showgrounds

COST: Free to watch

PLAYER REGISTRATION: Contact ipswicheightballsecretary@gmail.com

