Flights to Bali kick off again as volcano ash clears

Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as it is seen from Datah in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 29 November 2017. EPA/MADE NAGI

QANTAS and Jetstar will resume flights to and from Bali on Monday, as the lingering ash cloud caused by the erupting Mount Agung begins to clear.

Virgin will fly out of the Indonesian holiday hot spot, but are still not flying into the island.

Mount Agung spews volcanic ash into the air in Karangasem, Bali. Picture: AP

Thousands of holiday-makers were stranded in Bali as visibility conditions deteriorated on Saturday, nearly a week since the volcano's eruption. Jetstar cancelled all of its Sunday flights departing before 4pm and Qantas cancelled its Sunday night flight from Denpasar to Sydney.

While five Jetstar flights were able to depart on Saturday morning, several evening flights were cancelled.

Virgin was forced to cancel its three scheduled recovery flights on Saturday after conditions "significantly deteriorated," a spokeswoman told AAP. All of the airlines continue to monitor the situation and advise travellers flights may be cancelled if conditions worsen again.

Passengers still stuck in Bali over the weekend. Picture: Juni Kriswanto

On its website, Jetstar said: "If conditions remain clear in Denpasar airport, we will look to resume flights into Bali in the coming days."

The airline also states that "customers will be booked on to flights in order of who has been disrupted longest".

All flights to the island from Australia have been cancelled. More than 7400 passengers have been flown back home by Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas since Denpasar Airport reopened on Wednesday after the ash cloud from Mount Agung's eruption cleared.

Over the weekend more than 2000 people remained stranded after conditions started to deteriorate on Saturday afternoon - nearly a week since the volcano's eruption.

Mount Agung's activity level remained listed as high despite no major eruption occurring, Indonesia's volcanology agency said on Saturday.

The news comes after lingering volcanic ash cloud forced the cancellation of several flights from Bali, keeping thousands of holiday-makers stranded, and all flights to the island from Australia have been cancelled by Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar.

The airlines continue to operate relief flights to get people back to Australia as soon as possible.