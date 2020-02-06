Bali lawyers want tough sentence for Aussie

Australian man Ricky Shane Rawson, left, during a previous appearance at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Melbourne man Ricky Shane Rawson faces a second stint in Bali's notorious Kerobokan jail for possession of methamphetamine.

The 56-year-old man from Melbourne's South Kingsville is on trial on charges of drug possession and of using drugs for himself.

Rawson is familiar with Bali's infamous jail having served four months there in 2011 for

possession of 0.06 grams of the same drug, which is known as Shabu Shabu in Indonesia.

The prosecutor has called for Rawson to be jailed for 18 months, reduced for time served

since his October 2019 arrest when his hotel room was raided by police who uncovered 0.09

grams of methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe.

Australian man Ricky Shane Rawson pictured in Denpasar District Court today. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

The bust was the result of a public tip off after Rawson allegedly paid IDR700,000 ($67) to a

man named 'Reza' for the package of meth last October. The court heard that the mystery

dealer sold Rawson the drugs then packed a glass pipe - or bong, with the

methamphetamine, which the two men proceeded to take turns in smoking. Rawson then

returned to his Legian hotel and at 2am police officers Mr Gusti Ngurah Ari Mahendra and

Mr Nyoman Mangku Putu arrived and searched Rawson and his room.

During the raid, a small packet of meth in Rawson's wallet was discovered and the

Australian admitted it was his.

Ricky Shane Rawson. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

He has been in rehab. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

Since his arrest Rawson has been in drug rehabilitation - first in Bali's narcotics rehab facility

Bhayangkara Hospital and subsequently at Anargya Sober House in Sanur, where he will

remain until sentencing.

Chief of Judges Heriyanti heard that the only mitigating factor for Rawson was that he

admitted to his actions and regretted his behaviour.

Recently the court heard that Rawson used methamphetamine in an attempt to manage the

distress he had over his mother's death and to manage pain from a broken thigh bone. The

court heard that he had an established routine pattern of drug abuse.

"(I started using) ten years ago then for a long time I did not use. But now I was using again

for four months before being caught," Rawson told the court last month.

He had been in Bali on holiday since May 2019 and said that he knew someone in Bali who

he purchased narcotics from.

Rawson's lawyer Mr Ali Sadikin said yesterday that he would provide a defence when the

trial continues next week on February 12.

Typically, Indonesia's judicial system treats proven drug addicts more leniently than it does

convicted narcotics traffickers who face harsh punishments including the death sentence.