Baldwin ups the ante with grass roots campaign

ALL SMILES: Division 7 candidate Darren Baldwin (left) at pre-polling on Tuesday with fellow candidates Dave Martin and Rochelle Caloon. Rob Williams

DARREN Baldwin is running a grass roots campaign and knocking on plenty of doors as he prepares for Saturday's Division 7 by-election.

Mr Baldwin, who went within a whisker of winning Division 9 last year, said the demographic he needed to reach in Division 7 wouldn't be just with a social media campaign, hence his devotion to a grass roots face-to-face campaign.

He's upped the ante from his activity in last year's election.

"It has been a lot of fun this time around," he said.

"I've had a more active postal campaign and I am getting around and door knocking more. There are 12,500 voters and it is a bit of a mission in 27 days to get to as many as possible and get your message out there. I've made sure I have visited every suburb."

Mr Baldwin has met some interesting residents on his travels.

"I door-knocked Noel Kunde the other day and he was a guy who lost his belt to (boxer) Lionel Rose," he said.

"He just lives around the corner. He's 84 and still sprightly."

Mr Baldwin said that his door knocking had revealed that people in Division 7 felt as though they had "missed out on a lot" and that he was determined to rectify that imbalance by securing key funding from other tiers of government.

"An example is infrastructure," he said.

"If you have a budget for infrastructure and that is exhausted then you need to find other avenues to raise funds.

"One of those is the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme, or TIDS funding. Division 7 hasn't had any TIDS funding since 2012-13 so that is potentially 30 projects it has missed out on."

Mr Baldwin said the suburb of Raceview was the largest suburb in the electorate and he was determined to provide better infrastructure there on the basics such as kerb and channelling.

"A lot of the parks are dated," he said.

He said he aimed to upgrade many of the parks in the division and make them "destination parks".

Mr Baldwin said the Division 7 pre-poll booth had been busy and that he expected that to continue.