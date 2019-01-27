Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neglected puppies discovered by Off The Chain.
Neglected puppies discovered by Off The Chain. Off The Chain
Pets & Animals

'Bald, infected': Neglect of puppies shocks dog rescuer

Tom Gillespie
by
28th Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXPERIENCED Toowoomba animal rescuer has been left shocked at the level of neglect experienced by three puppies she picked up.

Jess Otto, founder of Off The Chain K9 Rescue picked up the dogs while driving to Brisbane to save another dog from death row on Friday.

Posting on her Facebook, Ms Otto said the person who contacted her about the puppies didn't quite prepare her and her colleague Nikki Esplin for the state of the dogs, named Xena, Hercules and Archilles.

"We were told they had fleas and were heat struck... slight understatement," she wrote.

"When I got there I immediately started gagging and panicking at the smell and sadness. They're bald and raw, sticky with infection, and crying almost non stop.

"One was so still and splayed out that I actually thought it was already dead.

"We couldn't get a very straight answer from the people surrendering and it was obvious the puppies were in serious risk of perishing so we just grabbed and ran.

"We flew back to Toowoomba and straight to the vet and they're being seen as I write this."

Thankfully after generous donations from the general public and the help from foster carers, Ms Otto reported last night that Xena, Hercules and Archilles were on the mend.

"The little champs are eating up a storm, and their various injections and medications are already kicking in," she wrote.

"Their itching is slowly easing, though they still have trouble sleeping through it. The bleeding from open wounds has stopped, and they don't smell as rotten.

"Their swollen infected eyes have begun healing, and they're visibly more relaxed.

"We cannot express our gratitude to our supporters enough. Thank you for the loving messages, comments and emails."

Off The Chain is now one of the region's biggest rescuers and re-homers of animals in the Toowoomba region.

For more information on how to donate, send an email to offthechaink9rescue@outlook.com or head to the Facebook page.

More Stories

editors picks off the chain k9 rescue toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver