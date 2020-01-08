Bakery giant returns to Springfield

WORLD-famous bakery giant Cinnabon will return to Orion Springfield due to popular demand after the overwhelming success of its first pop-up shop there at the weekend.

Cinnabon - best known for its cinnamon rolls - had originally only planned to be at the Springfield centre from last Friday to Sunday, but the success of the temporary store will see them back at Orion tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

A Cinnabon spokeswoman said the decision was made after the pop-up store sold out every day at Orion.

"The pop-up sold out all three days and the most popular item was the four pack of Classic Cinnamon Rolls for $19," she said.

More than 6000 rolls were sold over the three days at the Springfield shopping centre, but bun lovers might have to wait a little bit longer for a local store.

"Cinnabon is planning an Ipswich store but there's lots of work to be done so it may not be in 2020, but we hope to continue to do pop-ups when we can," the spokeswoman said.

Cinnabon opened their first Queensland store at Toombul last month, and Westfield Garden City will open by the end of Janurary.

Cinnabon are limited in what they can bake each day given the intricacy of the baking process and the kitchen is also making surplus for the Toombul store.

"To achieve the decadent ooey-gooey goodness that the rolls are famed for, they must be proofed and baked for 55 minutes, so the Cinnabon team has two kitchens operating to ensure the freshest product," the spokeswoman said.

The bakers roll and slice to exact measurements by hand, and the CinnaPacks are made in advance and are best eaten reheated to maintain their gooey texture.

Orion Springfield Central spokesperson Lauren Roche welcomed Cinnabon back.

"We are stoked Cinnabon Australia have chosen to treat Orion visitors by popping up here again," she said.

"The brand is only very new to Australia so it's amazing to have the exclusive cinnamon sweetness available right here in Springfield."

Pre-orders are available online via Cinnabon's website.