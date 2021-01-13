Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Ipswich man has been hit with a heavy fine and licence disqualification after failing to blow hard enough for a roadside breath test.
An Ipswich man has been hit with a heavy fine and licence disqualification after failing to blow hard enough for a roadside breath test.
News

Baker’s soft blow leaves police no option

Ross Irby
13th Jan 2021 8:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BAKER who couldn’t blow hard enough for a roadside breath test has been fined and booted off the road six months.

An Ipswich court heard Rowan Zimpel blew ‘too softly’ despite repeated police warnings after being intercepted at a rural service station.

Rowan Wilson Zimpel, 39, from Ironbark, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges that he failed to provide a breath specimen to police for analysis on October 30, 2020.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police went to the BP Blacksoil about 4.40pm after receiving a report that a driver appeared to be adversely affected.

Sgt Caldwell said police found Zimpel to be unsteady on his feet and showing signs of being affected by an unknown substance.

After he continued to blow too softly for police to get a reading, Zimpel was taken to Yamanto police station for further breath analysis.

Sgt Caldwell said Zimpel blew too softly into the mouthpiece of the device.

He was warned but continued to blow too softly.

“He said he could not provide a sample of breath as if he breathed in too hard he would have a coughing fit,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He said he had no illness.”

He was charged and his driver’s licence was suspended immediately, although he was able to get it back temporarily on November 24.

Defence lawyer Siobhan French said the father of two had two prior charges for drink driving, and told police he had no injuries to his lungs.

Ms French said the baker began work at midnight and the loss of licence would be a challenge.

“Although he owns a car he does not have the keys, which removes any temptation,” she said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it would be difficult for Zimpel to work at midnight with no public transport.

She noted that his two previous drink driving offences were back in 2010.

Zimpel was fined $800 and disqualified for six months, Ms MacCallum saying that he would then be subject to having the expensive Interlock device fitted to his car.

drink driving charge failing to provide a specimen of breath ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich man’s tragic choice after body rejects donor lungs

        Premium Content Ipswich man’s tragic choice after body rejects donor lungs

        Community A man in his 20s has been told he has run out of treatment options for cystic fibrosis

        Driver flees after 50m skiddy ends up in power pole crash

        Premium Content Driver flees after 50m skiddy ends up in power pole crash

        Crime Man has listed a series of excuses for his poor driving behaviour

        Man fleeing ‘dangerous situation’ stops at Maccas for drink

        Premium Content Man fleeing ‘dangerous situation’ stops at Maccas for drink

        Crime On the run from a violent neighbour who threatened his life, a Lockyer Valley man...

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal