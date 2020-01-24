Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bailed reality star’s new run-in with the law

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jan 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER reality TV star Suzi Taylor was arrested and charged by police after she allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.
Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Brisbane-born Taylor, 49, was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Police allege the former Penthouse Pet, who previously appeared on reality renovation show The Block, assaulted a woman and stole a phone on Caxton Street at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair were reportedly in an altercation in the lobby of a hotel before the police were called.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested Mrs Taylor but she was released with a court notice shortly after.

The mother-of-three, who once dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, will face the Magistrates Court over the incident on February 24.

Taylor, who grew up on the Gold Coast, is currently on bail, facing a string of other charges.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks police suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High hopes for businesses as Nicholas St takes shape

        premium_icon High hopes for businesses as Nicholas St takes shape

        News IT’S been more than a month since the first stages of the Nicholas St precinct opened to the public, bringing some relief to business owners in the city’s old mall.

        • 24th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
        What’s open on Australia Day?

        premium_icon What’s open on Australia Day?

        News Places that are open in Ipswich on Australia Day

        • 24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime A South Burnett grandmother is facing over 60 drug-related charges.

        Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        News A woman suffered injuries to her face and head after an incident on a private...