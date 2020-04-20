Menu
BAILED: Laidley man Brenton Lee Kelly, who is charged with a raft of offences, was successful in his bail application at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.
BAILED: Man accused of drug assault to live with parents

Blake Antrobus
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN charged with serious assault and robbery over a drug dispute has been released into his parents’ care.

Laidley man Brenton Lee Kelly made an application for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old is facing a raft of charges, including causing grievous bodily harm, robbery with an act of violence and entering premises with intent.

Police allege Kelly was part of a group of four that threatened and assaulted a man thought to have drugs on December 2 last year.

The attack left the victim with six fractured ribs.

Crown Prosecutor Victoria Adams said police opposed bail because Kelly was likely to commit further offences if released.

The court was told Kelly was on bail for other offences at the time of the assault, including possessing a shortened firearm.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby said the situation was not a “run of the mill” escalation because Kelly “honestly believed” the complainant was responsible for putting Kelly’s brother in hospital.

“It’s a unique scenario whereby it’s unlikely to be repeated,” Mr Gatenby said.

A “substantial” sum of money was also offered by Kelly’s mother as surety.

Justice David Jackson granted bail, noting Kelly would be supported by his parents during the “restrictive” circumstances of the coronavirus. -NewsRegional

assault bail application brisbane supreme court court drugs gatton laidley lockyer valley queensland queensland crime

