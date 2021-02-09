Bail rejected for alleged domestic violence offender

A Mackay father has been denied bail for alleged numerous breaches of a domestic violence order. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Mackay father accused of a barrage of domestic violence offences has been denied bail.

The man, in his 40s, is charged with 12 counts of breaching a domestic violence order and one count each of trespassing, police obstruction and being a public nuisance.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the breaches allegedly occurred between December last year and February this year at Bucasia, while the remaining charges were between February 4 and 6 this year.

The court heard he was on a suspended sentence and probation at the time of some of the offences.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via a video link from a room in the Mackay watch-house.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had not been working because he was unlicensed, but would get his licence back this week and had a job lined up.

The court heard the man had accommodation to reside in away from the alleged victim.

The man is in a show cause position and must prove why he should be granted bail.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said the evidence against the man was strong and allegedly involved making "threats of a physical … attack on people" and numerous text messages.

Mr Dwyer said the man had entries in his criminal history for using a carriage service to send offensive material.

Bail was denied and the case was adjourned to March.

