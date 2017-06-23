Bail refused for dad accused of home invasion robbery

BAIL has been refused for an Ipswich father accused of armed robbery.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Cain Dion Sturdy, 31, was once at large for three months after skipping bail.

Justice David Boddice said Mr Sturdy's baby son died while in the care of state officials about two years ago.

That tragedy was a factor in Mr Sturdy's drug problem, the judge said, but the 31 year-old's criminal history stretched back to 2006.

Mr Sturdy was in custody after an alleged home invasion on December 19 last year.

He and another person were accused of forcing their way into a property and demanding money and drugs.

Justice Boddice said the alleged victim's housemate had a seizure and collapsed on the ground.

On Friday, the court heard the alleged victim urged Mr Sturdy and his associate to call for an ambulance, but the two accused allegedly took the phone from the resident before leaving.

Mr Sturdy, who had been in custody for 124 days, said he wanted to be "a good person in the community" now.

"I'm concentrating on my family. I'm not interested in any of this drama. I'm not a risk to anybody. I'm willing to report every day ... even submit to drug testing if I must."

Sturdy said he had a job offer, would be returning to a psychologist, and just wanted to "get out and get on with my life".

He had another child and said his family needed him. It was also difficult to access legal help while locked up, Mr Sturdy added.

The Crown opposed bail.

Justice Boddice was not persuaded Mr Sturdy would comply with bail orders.

He said Mr Sturdy had a "very significant" history of drug and violence offences, and warrants had to be issued for him four times in the past.

He said he was also concerned Mr Sturdy might commit offences while on bail.

