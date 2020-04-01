Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Court.
Ipswich Court.
News

Bail for teen on stealing charges

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
27th Mar 2020 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN accused of stealing from Woolworths Goodna has been granted bail, a decision influenced in part by coronavirus. An Ipswich court heard the accused must not leave home with a 24-hour curfew imposed.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court via video link, 18-year-old Awab Hassaballa denied charges of attempted robbery, threatening violence at Goodna on March 23; and stealing. Police opposed bail, with prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton saying he was already on bail for other matters at the time.

Snr Const. Shelton played CCTV footage of two incidents at Woolworths, alleged to have involved Hassaballa that same Monday afternoon.

Despite being told he should receive legal advice, Hassaballa insisted on representing himself.

Magistrate David Shepherd referred to a decision in a recent court case in Victoria, where the COVID-19 virus was taken into account as causing longer case delays and a reason for bail to be considered.

Mr Shepherd said the ongoing circumstances were going to increase court delays.

Hassaballa was granted bail after agreeing he would adhere to the strict 24 hour curfew – except when reporting to police three times a week. His matters return to court on June 24.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        premium_icon FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        News Crews have arrived on scene at a reported vegetation fire in the Somerset region

        • 1st Apr 2020 1:33 PM
        Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        premium_icon Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        News Decision was made “to help stop the spread of coronavirus”

        • 1st Apr 2020 1:30 PM
        Footy to unite players after family comes first

        premium_icon Footy to unite players after family comes first

        AFL Strong bond keeps teams motivated in tough times.

        How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        premium_icon How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        News A Lockyer mum has come up with unique way for friends and family to celebrate her...