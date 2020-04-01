Bail for teen on stealing charges

A TEEN accused of stealing from Woolworths Goodna has been granted bail, a decision influenced in part by coronavirus. An Ipswich court heard the accused must not leave home with a 24-hour curfew imposed.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court via video link, 18-year-old Awab Hassaballa denied charges of attempted robbery, threatening violence at Goodna on March 23; and stealing. Police opposed bail, with prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton saying he was already on bail for other matters at the time.

Snr Const. Shelton played CCTV footage of two incidents at Woolworths, alleged to have involved Hassaballa that same Monday afternoon.

Despite being told he should receive legal advice, Hassaballa insisted on representing himself.

Magistrate David Shepherd referred to a decision in a recent court case in Victoria, where the COVID-19 virus was taken into account as causing longer case delays and a reason for bail to be considered.

Mr Shepherd said the ongoing circumstances were going to increase court delays.

Hassaballa was granted bail after agreeing he would adhere to the strict 24 hour curfew – except when reporting to police three times a week. His matters return to court on June 24.