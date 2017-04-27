22°
Bail denied for 4 of 5 home invasion accused

Helen Spelitis
| 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

A GROUP of people accused of breaking into a Churchill home and assaulting a woman and her pet dog will remain behind bars.

The five co-accused appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged following an alleged violent home invasion in the early hours Monday morning.

Each one of the defendants - Mary Annett Taurino, 32, Damain Douglas Murphy, 32, Kaylee Peta Bond, 31, Rebecca Louise Reynolds, 33, and Isaac David Edward Douglas Hopkins, 34 - applied for bail.

Bail was granted for Redbank single mother Taurino, who the court heard had a criminal record featuring common assault and burglary, however, the offences were more than 10 years old.

All five of the accused were brought to the court from the watch-house.

According to defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin, who appeared for two of the accused, accounts of the event given to police were inconsistent.

Police have alleged the group of five unlawfully entered the 35-year-old woman's Churchill home and assaulted her and her pet kelpie with a piece of wood, just after 1.30am on Monday.

But Murphy and Taurino - who have a daughter together - offered a different version of events to the other three accused, the court heard.

While hearing Murphy's application for bail, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess acknowledged the "evidence was not clear", as Murphy denied entering the home but was implicated by the other accused, but she believed he was an "unacceptable risk of re-offending".

The court was told that police located all five of the accused in the same vehicle after the incident.

The group has been charged with a host of offences including animal cruelty, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, stealing and wilful damage.

Mr Hoskin said the matter would likely proceed to trial. The defendants will have their matters heard in court again on May 17.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

