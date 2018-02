CHARGED with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and arson of a car at Wacol on February 5, Scott Anthony Owens was refused bail in an unsuccessful application before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Owens, 24, from Kawungan, appeared in custody charged with the arson and unlawful offences, along with driving unlicensed; enter premises with intent; enter premises and commit offence; enter premises with intent; and stealing at Manly.

His matters were then adjourned.