Bail allowed on stealing charge

TIMOTHY John Healey appeared before an Ipswich magistrate and sought bail after being charged with entering premises and stealing at Ipswich on April 28.

Police opposed bail for Healey, 30, from Woodend.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Healey had been on parole for an offence of entering premises when he was charged.

He said the police case was strong and Healey was found a short distance from the property involved.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough argued that the new charge involved low-level material found in Healey's car.

Considering the application, Magistrate David Shepherd said Healey was due in court this week on the prior offence and had a bad history of not turning up.

Bail was granted bail with reporting conditions.