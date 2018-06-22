Small businesses prepare for plastic bag ban

IPSWICH families will even have to take their own plastic bag to the fish and chip shop from July 1.

Small businesses are preparing for the environmental shake-up, giving customers plenty of warning ahead of the change.

The message is clear; BYO bag or go carry your dinner home in the paper.

Small businesses have until July 1 to scrap single-use plastic bags but families who buy their groceries from Woolworths supermarkets already know their obligations.

The company stopped handing out single-use plastic bags on Wednesday, days ahead of the State Government deadline.

More than 3.2 billion plastic bags will be removed from circulation under the Woolworths and Big W changes alone.

"From the beginning, we felt strongly that this was the right thing to do and we're really pleased to see customers are behind the change as well," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.

"This is a landmark day for us not just as a business, but for our customers and communities, to help support a greener future for Australia.

"We are proud to say that from now on, single-use plastic bags are gone from our stores, for good.

"What we're trying to do with this change is encourage more customers to bring their own reusable bags when shopping, so we can prevent plastic bags from reaching our waterways and reduce the overall production of plastics.

"We know it may take some time for shoppers to form new habits, which is why we've been working hard to get the message out to customers to remember to bring their own bags over the past few months.

"Putting 'reusable bags' at the top of your shopping list, keeping a couple in the car or leaving a post-it note on the fridge are some simple tricks that could work as a reminder."

Minister Enoch said it was great to see stores and shoppers already making the switch away from these plastic bags.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said Queenslanders used close to one billion single use plastic shopping bags every year.

"If you lined all of these up in a row, one by one, it would extend from the New South Wales border to the top of the Cape more than 160 times," Ms Enoch said.

"The plastic bag ban is just one of the Palaszczuk Government's initiatives to tackle plastic pollution, which can have devastating effects on our environment, especially marine life.

"With just over a week to go before the ban comes into effect, I urge retailers to put their final plans in place.

"Those who continue to supply plastic shopping bags after the ban comes into effect could face a fine of up to $6300 per offence."

QUICK Q&A

What are your thoughts on the supermarkets' move away from plastic bags?

"Excellent, obviously there are lots of problems with oceans and marine animals choking from the plastic bags, so I think it is a good thing” -Judith Jones Rob Williams

"Not sure, probably a good thing because I see a lot of plastic bags floating around the place”- Tyler Sugden-Ware Rob Williams

"Don't know. They tried it like 10 years ago and it didn't work, so I don't see why it would work this time”- Junior Brown Rob Williams

"All in favour, single use plastic bags are unnecessary, they endanger marine life and destroy the environment, so I'm all in favour”- Vicki Stafford Rob Williams