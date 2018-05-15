Menu
Crime

Bag thief strikes at hotel

Ross Irby
by
15th May 2018 12:00 AM
A BAG left on a hotel table was lifted in a midnight heist.

Opportunistic culprit Taylor Therese Ward-McBride admitted lifting the bag that held $50 cash, cards and a mobile phone after her theft was captured on CCTV at the Springfield venue.

Ward-McBride, 24, from Redcliffe, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the bag at the Orion Tavern at 12.10am on September 30, 2017.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a female in a black hoodie was seen to remove it.

The same female was spotted entering the hotel and providing her ID earlier.

The property was returned minus $50.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the offence did seem to be opportunistic but she had prior offences.

Ward-McBride was fined $300 and ordered to pay $50 compensation to the victim.

