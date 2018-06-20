Incredible discovery for chopper crash survivor

File photo of the Whitsunday Air Services helicopter which crashed near Hardy's Reef on March 21.

A SURVIVOR of a helicopter crash in the Whitsundays in March is set to be reunited with her bag after it washed up on a beach in Cape York Peninsula.

Tourist Emily Sheets, 33, and her husband Bobby escaped the crash with minor injuries, but she tragically lost her mother Sue Hensel and her husband Peter when the helicopter crashed near the Hardy Reef Pontoon.

Police confirmed on June 10 a bag belonging to a surviving tourist of the crash was found washed up on Cape Flattery Beach by Hope Vale locals.

The locals made contact with the bag owner, who then made contact with police to arrange the bag to be collected.

Police say the bag is under forensic examination, but plans are in place to reunite the bag with the tourist.

The Hope Vale couple spoke with local media - who identified them as Philip and Reshmi Morris - about their discovery saying they didn't expect it could be from the helicopter crash because that happened at least 1000 kilometres south from them.

"It had a purse and a book and a jacket, a camera and a couple of other things in it, and I could see they were covered in sand and obviously they were wet," Mr Morris said.

"Opened the purse and saw all these cards in it like bank cards and other cards and noticed there was an amount of American currency, but it was all stuck together."

After the couple tracked down the bag owner, they were reportedly determined to return the contents to the 33-year-old woman.