Lauren Pearson with some examples of what you can find at this Sunday's pre-loved fashion market at Springfield.
News

Bag a bargain at pre-loved clothing market

Carly Morrissey
by
17th Aug 2018 1:09 PM

BARGAIN buyers will be spoilt for choice this Sunday when Wardrobe Warriors brings their pre-loved fashion markets to Springfield.

This is the first time the popular markets that operate around Australia have come to Springfield.

Founder Lauren Pearson runs the markets and donates the entry fee proceeds to a different charity every month.

"We are heading to Springfield as we held a competition online where we asked the public to vote where they wanted us next. Springfield was our overall winner!” she said.

At Sunday's market held at the Springlake Hotel from 10am to 2pm you will find 40 individual stalls for men, women and children's fashion.

There will also be a bar operating.

Shoppers pay a $2 entry fee at the door, which will be donated to Buy A Bale.

Mrs Pearson said she has raised over $30,000 since she started the market in 2015 for numerous different charities.

"WW Markets are a great way to shop as a lot of our sellers are selling items that are pretty much in brand new condition as well as brands that are usually quite expensive to purchase brand new.

"Just last month one of our crew scored a brand new North Face jacket that usually retails around $200, she purchased for $20.

"You can leave the house with $20 and come home with at least an item worth way more every time WW Markets is on.

"Brands like Cue, Stussy, Adidas, Lorna Jane, Veronika Maine, Spell Designs, Arnhem and SO much more are often found at our markets at ridiculously cheap prices!”

