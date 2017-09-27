Badly beaten puppy from Ipswich home in surgery

A BADLY beaten puppy from the Ipswich area will undergo surgery today.

Evie, an eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier was close to death when she went into RSPCA care on Friday.

Rescue staff suspected Evie, whose back legs were so badly injured she had been forced to drag herself around on her front legs, was a victim of abuse.

The QT understands the RSPCA is looking at a Goodna property in relation to its investigation into the pup's injuries.

Evie's back legs were both broken and the injuries left untreated for a significant period of time.

Vets initially thought she was too "broken" to make it.

The plan was to put Evie to sleep but the young pup responded well to treatment.

Eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, Evie. RSPCA

Her pain was manageable and she began eating.

Today she will undergo surgery with vet, Dr Wendy Archipow, now confident the breaks can be fixed.

After surgery Evie will have ongoing physio therapy and, once she has recovered, will be able to be rehomed.

The RSPCA inspectorate plans to lay charges against the alleged offender soon.