Baden-Clay tried to claim wife's huge life insurance payout

DESPERATE and strapped for cash, Gerard Baden-Clay made calls about his wife's life insurance policies both before and after her murder.

But much of the evidence showing his interest in his wife's million-dollar life policies was not presented to the jury.

New details of the murder investigation have emerged in a new edition of the book The Murder of Allison Baden-Clay by The Courier-Mail journalist David Murray.

Allison Baden-Clay was murdered in 2012 by her husband, whose real estate business was failing and he was in debt.

The book reveals that a week before Baden-Clay reported his wife missing he called to ask about one of her three insurance policies.

Insurance company records showed he was told they were unable to provide information because he wasn't the policyholder.

